Man indicted on charges of lighting war veteran on fire
A 19-year-old has been indicted in Alabama in the killing of an 85-year-old Korean War veteran who was doused with gasoline and set on fire last year. Citing court records made public Wednesday, Al.com reports that a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Thomas Sims last month on a charge of capital murder in connection with Gene Dacus' death.
