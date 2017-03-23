Man arrested in alleged kidnapping where woman escaped from trunk of moving car
Police arrested and charged a suspect on Wednesday in connection with an alleged Alabama kidnapping that ended when the victim escaped from the trunk of a moving car. The suspect, Manuel Towns, is charged with the fraudulent use of a credit card, robbery in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree in connection with the March 14 incident, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Mar 21
|Wondering
|21
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Mar 13
|aks379
|3
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Mar 13
|T-BOS
|16
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC