Man arrested in alleged kidnapping wh...

Man arrested in alleged kidnapping where woman escaped from trunk of moving car

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

Police arrested and charged a suspect on Wednesday in connection with an alleged Alabama kidnapping that ended when the victim escaped from the trunk of a moving car. The suspect, Manuel Towns, is charged with the fraudulent use of a credit card, robbery in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree in connection with the March 14 incident, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... Mar 21 Wondering 21
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Mar 20 Samuel-7g-Jackson 48
News Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow... Mar 15 Texxy 1
Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07) Mar 13 aks379 3
News The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats Mar 13 T-BOS 16
Girls Volleyball Team Mar 9 Nikki 2
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Mar 5 Cordwainer Trout 3
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,091 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC