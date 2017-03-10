Lone lawmaker crusades against the death penalty in Alabama
Hank Sanders closed his eyes, pressed his hand to his forehead and tried to recall the first time he petitioned the state of Alabama to abolish the death penalty. Was it 2000? Or maybe 1998, shortly after the American Bar Association called for a moratorium on capital punishment? The 74-year-old senator from Selma couldn't say for sure, so he asked his secretary to dig into the files.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|9
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Mar 13
|aks379
|3
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Mar 13
|T-BOS
|16
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC