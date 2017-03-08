Local woman blames mountain lion for attack on horse, dog
A Morgan County woman believes this track, with a quarter in it for scale, may have been left by a mountain lion that killed a dog and a horse on her property. Local wildlife officials say that is unlikely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Thu
|Nikki
|2
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Thu
|Nikki
|2
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC