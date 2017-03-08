Lawmakers review bill to require autism coverage in Alabama
Paul Nichols would like to know if he should move out of state to receive the care he needs for a daughter who has autism. Speaking at a public hearing before the House Insurance Committee on Wednesday, he said it is recommended that his daughter receive up to 30 to 40 hours a week of applied behavioral analysis therapy, which would cost $57,000 a year.
