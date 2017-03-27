Lawmaker questions qualifications of Alabama prison chief
Alabama law requires that the state prison chief have corrections experience, something a lawmaker said Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn did not have when he was hired by Gov. Robert Bentley in 2015. State law says the commissioner must have experience in the "administration of correctional systems."
