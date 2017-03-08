'Kudzu Coalition' rallying in Tuscaloosa for public town hall meeting with Shelby
Citizens asking for a public town hall meeting with Senator Richard Shelby plan to rally Friday at Noon in front of the federal courthouse in Downtown Tuscaloosa. Friday's rally will be the latest in several marches held by the group, comprised of members concerned about the Trump administration and policy actions in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Thu
|Nikki
|2
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Thu
|Nikki
|2
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC