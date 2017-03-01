Jessica Baeder crowned Miss Alabama's Outstanding Teen 2017
Auburn's Jessica Baeder, Miss Smiths Station's Outstanding Teen, was crowned Miss Alabama's Outstanding Teen 2017 Sunday afternoon after competing with 45 other contestants representing communities from all over the state. The third time was the charm for the Auburn High School junior.
