Inmate: Alabama secretive about execution details

Lawyers for a condemned Alabama inmate are arguing that a court should block an eight execution date for their client because there are multiple unresolved questions about the legality and humaneness of the state's lethal injection procedure. In their motion filed in Alabama Supreme Court on Wednesday, lawyers for Tommy Arthur argued that the Alabama Legislature has the responsibility to decide the execution drug combination but instead lets the Department of Corrections make the decision.

