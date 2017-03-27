Huntsville police investigate a robbery at Regions bank on University Drive.

State and county law enforcement officials are on the scene of a plane crash in Tallapoosa County near the city of Dadeville at this hour, according to the Dadeville mayor's office. State and county law enforcement officials are on the scene of a plane crash in Tallapoosa County near the city of Dadeville at this hour, according to the Dadeville mayor's office.

