Huntsville opposes Uber-friendly Alabama House bill

One Alabama lawmaker is looking to create a statewide law for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft, but it is receiving local opposition. House Bill 283 is sponsored by State Representative David Faulkner, R-Jefferson County, and it looks to create a series of regulations for these rapidly-expanding app-based services.

