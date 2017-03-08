How much rain did Alabama get from Tu...

How much rain did Alabama get from Tuesday's storms?

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

But rain isn't a bad thing in Alabama these days, with parts of the state still suffering from a long-running drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor will release its weekly look at drought conditions on Thursday, but as of last week more than 63 percent of the state was dealing with some sort of drought conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Mar 5 PoliciaFederal 5
Girls Volleyball Team Mar 5 aks379 1
News Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16) Feb 20 ThomasA 10
God will break the teeth of wicked people. Feb 20 Rednecksgohome 1
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... Feb 14 pennyfranklin3 6
News Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees... Feb 9 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13) Feb 8 ThomasA 8
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,866 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC