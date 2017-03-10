FYI, Alabamaa s constitution still calls for a separate schools for white and colored childrena

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Alabama has been in the news of late, what with Jeff Sessions, President Trump's controversial attorney general, hailing from there, and the state's Republican governor, Robert Bentley, in possible danger of impeachment after he was found to have had a sexually explicit conversation in 2016 with his then-chief adviser. But there is something else to consider about Alabama that reflects on its history and the country's current racial divide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.