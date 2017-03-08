Frost expected tonight in parts of Al...

Frost expected tonight in parts of Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The areas in blue in Alabama will be under a frost advisory starting at 3 a.m. Saturday. North and parts of central Alabama could get hit with widespread frost overnight, and the National Weather Service has issued frost advisories for early Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07) Thu Nikki 2
Girls Volleyball Team Thu Nikki 2
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Mar 5 PoliciaFederal 5
News Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16) Feb 20 ThomasA 10
God will break the teeth of wicked people. Feb 20 Rednecksgohome 1
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... Feb 14 pennyfranklin3 6
News Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees... Feb 9 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,555 • Total comments across all topics: 279,471,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC