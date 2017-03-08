Frost expected tonight in parts of Alabama
The areas in blue in Alabama will be under a frost advisory starting at 3 a.m. Saturday. North and parts of central Alabama could get hit with widespread frost overnight, and the National Weather Service has issued frost advisories for early Saturday morning.
