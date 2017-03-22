Former Alabama receiver Carter sues K...

Former Alabama receiver Carter sues Kiffin, Florida Atlantic

Former Alabama receiver Antonio "A.C." Carter has filed a fraud suit against Florida Atlantic, coach Lane Kiffin and the state of Florida. The lawsuit accuses Kiffin and the school of offering him a job to get him to help sign a "coveted prospect," and then going back on repeated assurances that the job was his.

