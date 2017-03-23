Forecast: Limestone County to pass Morgan in population by 2040
Imagine a day when Limestone County has more residents than Morgan County and Lawrence County has shrunk to less than a quarter the size of either. That's what awaits the region in 2040, according to the latest projections from the Alabama Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Alabama.
