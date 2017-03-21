Food Network chooses Alabama's 'most amazing eats,' from baked grits to pecan pie

The pecan pie at Pie Lab in Greensboro, Ala., is one of the Food Network's "Most Amazing Eats in Alabama." . The Food Network recently searched the state looking for the "Most Amazing Eats in Alabama," and the list includes several old favorites from cities big and small and restaurants fancy and folksy -- from baked grits at Highlands Bar and Grill in Birmingham to pecan pie at Pie Lab in Greensboro.

