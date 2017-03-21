Food Network chooses Alabama's 'most ...

Food Network chooses Alabama's 'most amazing eats,' from baked grits to pecan pie

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The pecan pie at Pie Lab in Greensboro, Ala., is one of the Food Network's "Most Amazing Eats in Alabama." . The Food Network recently searched the state looking for the "Most Amazing Eats in Alabama," and the list includes several old favorites from cities big and small and restaurants fancy and folksy -- from baked grits at Highlands Bar and Grill in Birmingham to pecan pie at Pie Lab in Greensboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... 3 hr Wondering 21
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) 21 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 48
News Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow... Mar 15 Texxy 1
Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07) Mar 13 aks379 3
News The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats Mar 13 T-BOS 16
Girls Volleyball Team Mar 9 Nikki 2
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Mar 5 Cordwainer Trout 3
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,442 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC