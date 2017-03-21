Food Network chooses Alabama's 'most amazing eats,' from baked grits to pecan pie
The pecan pie at Pie Lab in Greensboro, Ala., is one of the Food Network's "Most Amazing Eats in Alabama." . The Food Network recently searched the state looking for the "Most Amazing Eats in Alabama," and the list includes several old favorites from cities big and small and restaurants fancy and folksy -- from baked grits at Highlands Bar and Grill in Birmingham to pecan pie at Pie Lab in Greensboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|3 hr
|Wondering
|21
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|21 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Mar 13
|aks379
|3
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Mar 13
|T-BOS
|16
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC