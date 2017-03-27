Finish Line closing 20 locations in latest sign of retail struggles; chain has 10 stores in Alabama
Finish Line, a sporting goods store with 10 locations in Alabama, is set to close as many as 20 stores this year. Athletic apparel and shoe retailer Finish Line said it will close up to 20 locations this year, bringing the total number of shuttered stores to almost 80 over the last two years.
