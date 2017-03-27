Finish Line closing 20 locations in l...

Finish Line closing 20 locations in latest sign of retail struggles; chain has 10 stores in Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Finish Line, a sporting goods store with 10 locations in Alabama, is set to close as many as 20 stores this year. Athletic apparel and shoe retailer Finish Line said it will close up to 20 locations this year, bringing the total number of shuttered stores to almost 80 over the last two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme? Mar 24 pattyboiman1 1
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... Mar 21 Wondering 21
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Mar 20 Samuel-7g-Jackson 48
News Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow... Mar 15 Texxy 1
Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07) Mar 13 aks379 3
News The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats Mar 13 T-BOS 16
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,334 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC