Few go to prison on felony pot charges today, but Alabama police still busy making arrests
Caught by an Alabama police officer for holding less than a couple pounds of marijuana? You may be convicted of a felony in this state, but you aren't likely to go to prison - at least not the first time or two. While more than half the nation has loosened marijuana prohibitions, with eight states legalizing marijuana for recreational use, convictions for felony pot possessions in Alabama have remained fairly steady.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Sun
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Sun
|aks379
|1
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC