Few go to prison on felony pot charge...

Few go to prison on felony pot charges today, but Alabama police still busy making arrests

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Caught by an Alabama police officer for holding less than a couple pounds of marijuana? You may be convicted of a felony in this state, but you aren't likely to go to prison - at least not the first time or two. While more than half the nation has loosened marijuana prohibitions, with eight states legalizing marijuana for recreational use, convictions for felony pot possessions in Alabama have remained fairly steady.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Sun PoliciaFederal 5
Girls Volleyball Team Sun aks379 1
News Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16) Feb 20 ThomasA 10
God will break the teeth of wicked people. Feb 20 Rednecksgohome 1
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... Feb 14 pennyfranklin3 6
News Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees... Feb 9 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13) Feb 8 ThomasA 8
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,862 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC