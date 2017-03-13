Ewan McGregor: "What Would Jesus Think" If Alabamans See 'Beauty and Beast'
"There's a lot of gay sex in it," McGregor, who plays Lumiere in the movie, snarked to a surprised Stephen Colbert. "If you live anywhere near Alabama you should not go see this film," McGregor continued.
