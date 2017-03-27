CSX railroad fuel tax lawsuit dismiss...

CSX railroad fuel tax lawsuit dismissed; Alabama says $10 million will go to schools

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Alabama doesn't discriminate against railroads by requiring them to pay a 4 percent diesel fuel sales tax while their competitors - trucking and barge companies - are exempt, a federal judge ruled this week. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Revenue Commissioner Julie P. Magee applauded the ruling, saying it could return more than $10 million in unpaid taxes to Alabama's Education Trust Fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Secret lifestyle 22 hr Notool 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme? Mar 24 pattyboiman1 1
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... Mar 21 Wondering 21
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Mar 20 Samuel-7g-Jackson 48
News Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow... Mar 15 Texxy 1
Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07) Mar 13 aks379 3
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,544 • Total comments across all topics: 279,947,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC