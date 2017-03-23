Court: Woman can't sue Alabama police over deadly crash
The Alabama Supreme Court says a woman who was hurt in a car crash that ended a police chase can't sue the officers or the city where it occurred. The justices on Friday turned back an appeal filed by Bria Mines in her lawsuit against the city of Homewood and two police officers.
