Consumer Lending Industry Targeted by the Alabama Legislature
Last month, a group of 45 members of Alabama's House of Representatives introduced a proposed amendment to the Alabama Constitution that would cap the interest rate a lender may charge an individual on a "consumer loan, line of credit, or other financial product." The proposed amendment, currently known as House Bill 321, is a direct attack on the Alabama Deferred Presentment Services Act and the Small Loan Act, and it contains a proposed interest rate cap of 36 percent per year for covered loans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|7 hr
|Wondering
|21
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mon
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Mar 13
|aks379
|3
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Mar 13
|T-BOS
|16
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC