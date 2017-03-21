Consumer Lending Industry Targeted by the Alabama Legislature

Last month, a group of 45 members of Alabama's House of Representatives introduced a proposed amendment to the Alabama Constitution that would cap the interest rate a lender may charge an individual on a "consumer loan, line of credit, or other financial product." The proposed amendment, currently known as House Bill 321, is a direct attack on the Alabama Deferred Presentment Services Act and the Small Loan Act, and it contains a proposed interest rate cap of 36 percent per year for covered loans.

