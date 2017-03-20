Concealed carry bill moves forward in Alabama Senate
A bill to allow people to carry concealed weapons in Alabama without a permit passed a Senate committee by a 6-3 vote Wednesday. The bill passed against the objection of most of the state's sheriffs, who said the gun permit requirement helps them catch criminals.
