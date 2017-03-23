Cheers! Bill would allow wine deliveries
A bill in the Alabama Senate would allow residents to have a limited amount of wine sent directly to their homes. Senate Bill 329 allows licensed wine producers, suppliers and distributors to obtain a direct shipper license and send up to 24 cases of wine each year to an Alabama resident for their personal use.
