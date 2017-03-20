Buy Alabama's Best campaign begins
Gov. Robert Bentley encouraged shoppers on Wednesday to buy locally made foods as part of the local economy boosting initiative. Goods made in the state will carry a Buy Alabama's Best logo and some of the proceeds from the sales will go toward the cancer treatment center at Children's of Alabama.
