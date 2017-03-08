Bomb threats to Jewish centers are 'cowardly,' says Alabama attorney general
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Wednesday issued a statement condemning bomb threats made against Jewish community centers across the U.S., included repeated threats to one Birmingham facility. "In recent weeks, multiple bomb threats have been made against Birmingham's Levite Jewish Community Center and similar places of faith across the nation," Marshall said in a prepared statement.
