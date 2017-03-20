Body found in Alabama River may be of a missing Washington County woman
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a body found at Dixie Landing in Baldwin County that may be the body of a woman reported missing out of Washington County. ALEA Spokesman Kevin Cook confirmed that the ALEA is currently assisting the Clarke County Sheriffs Department with the discovery of the body found at Dixie Landing in the Alabama River by two fisherman on Friday afternoon.
