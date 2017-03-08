Bob Davis: A 'very blatant form of prior restraint' in Alabama
Two prostitution-related laws were broken in Alabama this month. As well, a constitutional principle took it on the chin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC