Bird flu suspected in poultry in north Alabama
Chickens eat at a large poultry house in Etowah County, Nov. 14, 2014. ) State and federal officials are investigating suspected findings of bird flu in poultry in Jackson, Lauderdale and Madison counties in north Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Mon
|aks379
|3
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Mon
|T-BOS
|16
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC