Bentley: Federal funding for rural Alabama can't be cut
Gov. Robert Bentley said this morning he's told President Donald Trump's team and Alabama's elected delegation in Washington that they can't cut grant programs that serve rural areas. On the chopping block are several programs, including Community Development Block Grants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Tue
|Wondering
|21
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Mar 13
|aks379
|3
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Mar 13
|T-BOS
|16
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC