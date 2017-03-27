Baby Boxes' now available to Alabama ...

Baby Boxes' now available to Alabama newborns

9 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

New parents in Alabama can receive a free, safe sleeping space for their newborns under a partnership between the Office of Rural Development and the Baby Box Co. A Baby Box is a sturdy cardboard container with a thin mattress.

