Avian Influenza Detected Near Alabama Border

On Sunday, March 5, 2017, the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H7 avian influenza in a commercial chicken breeder flock in Lincoln County, Tennessee. This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in commercial poultry in the United States this year.

