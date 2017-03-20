Avian Influenza Detected Near Alabama Border
On Sunday, March 5, 2017, the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H7 avian influenza in a commercial chicken breeder flock in Lincoln County, Tennessee. This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in commercial poultry in the United States this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neighbors.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Sun
|PoliciaFederal
|5
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Sun
|aks379
|1
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC