At Alabama colleges, marijuana enforcement varies widely from campus to campus
Birmingham-Southern College Police Chief Randy Youngblood says he has never made a drug arrest at the school. Between 2013 and 2015, UA reported that 272 drug violations took place on the university's campus that resulted in an internal disciplinary action or judicial review, and a total of 242 arrests for drug violations.
