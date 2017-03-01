As goes Alabama, so goes the Democrat...

As goes Alabama, so goes the Democratic nation

Here in the long-ago Democratic stronghold of Alabama, the party is all but dead, say some of its disheartened members. Consider: Not a single statewide office is held by a Democrat; the state Legislature is dominated by Republicans with just 33 Democrats out of 105 House seats and eight of 35 Senate seats.

