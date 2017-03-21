Arkansas ends Robert E. Lee-Martin Lu...

Arkansas ends Robert E. Lee-Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Arkansas' governor has signed legislation ending the state's practice of commemorating Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on the same holiday as slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday signed the bill he championed in the Legislature.

