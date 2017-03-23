Arab in Alabama: 10 reasons to love Birmingham

Considering the family I came from lives thousands of miles away--across an ocean and a continent--I have made my own family right here in Birmingham. It's easy to reflect on why I love Alabama--home to the most down to earth people, and an odd sport called "foot" ball, except they carry the ball with their hands, and it's not even a ball! I am often confronted by outsiders who raise their eyebrows awhile uttering the name like they were under a spell: You live in ALA-Baa-MA??? Yes, I am an Arab-American.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.