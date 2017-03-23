Arab in Alabama: 10 reasons to love Birmingham
Considering the family I came from lives thousands of miles away--across an ocean and a continent--I have made my own family right here in Birmingham. It's easy to reflect on why I love Alabama--home to the most down to earth people, and an odd sport called "foot" ball, except they carry the ball with their hands, and it's not even a ball! I am often confronted by outsiders who raise their eyebrows awhile uttering the name like they were under a spell: You live in ALA-Baa-MA??? Yes, I am an Arab-American.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Is Communism A Pyramid Scheme?
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|Mar 21
|Wondering
|21
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Mar 13
|aks379
|3
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Mar 13
|T-BOS
|16
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC