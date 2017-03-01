An awful story of child abuse in south Alabama
With all the news flying around early this year -- most of it dealing with President Donald Trump -- it's easy to overlook stories that are worth our attention. "The Harrowing Story of Life Inside Alabama's Most Sadistic Christian Boot Camp," published today by Newsweek, is as advertised: an awful documenting of what has happened in recent years at Restoration Youth Academy in Prichard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|Feb 7
|EconProf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC