An awful story of child abuse in south Alabama

With all the news flying around early this year -- most of it dealing with President Donald Trump -- it's easy to overlook stories that are worth our attention. "The Harrowing Story of Life Inside Alabama's Most Sadistic Christian Boot Camp," published today by Newsweek, is as advertised: an awful documenting of what has happened in recent years at Restoration Youth Academy in Prichard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.