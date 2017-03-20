ALEA Expands Driver License Hours
Driver License Examining Offices in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Transportation to better serve Alabama and make services more convenient for ffices are in Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Perry and Wilcox counties. Depending on size of town or city and demand, office hours vary from one day each week to three days each month.
