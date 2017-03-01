Alabama's Reuben Foster reportedly se...

Alabama's Reuben Foster reportedly sent home from NFL combine for hospital incident

12 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A day before taking center stage at the NFL combine, former Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster is reportedly being sent home . ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Foster had a "heated argument with a hospital worker," leading to his dismissal from the massive NFL job interview.

