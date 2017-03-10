Alabama's crackdown on pregnant marijuana users

Hidden blood tests by hospitals put mothers at risk of arrest Alabama hospitals have less-than-clear intentions as drug tests lead to arrests of pregnant moms Will Bishop has suffered no health effects from his mother's self medication of her epilepsy with marijuana while she carried him. Although states across the country have relaxed penalties for marijuana use - new moms in Alabama still face harsh punishment for lighting up, which is often detected in hospital drug tests after birth and passed along to police.

