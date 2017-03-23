Alabama woman, daughter killed in accidents 30 minutes apart
Authorities say an Alabama woman and her young daughter died in separate traffic accidents on the same highway only 30 minutes apart. Valley Head Police Officer Ron Ogletree tells The Gadsden Times that 39-year-old Julia Yates Patterson died in a head-on crash with a pickup truck about 3 p.m. Tuesday in northeast Alabama.
