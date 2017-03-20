Alabama watchdog groups petition for ...

Alabama watchdog groups petition for more public notice of sewer overflows

Read more: Anniston Star

Nine water conservation groups on Tuesday petitioned state rulemakers to expand the public notice rules that wastewater boards must follow in the event of a spill or leak of sewage. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management already has such rules in place, but the groups argue in their petition that those rules aren't specific enough in outlining what public notification ought to look like.

