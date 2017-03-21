Alabama to test all public schools' drinking water for lead contamination
The Alabama State Department of Education is moving forward with plans to test the drinking water in all of the roughly 1,500 pre-K through 12th grade public schools in the state for lead content within the next three years. The testing is not required by state or federal law, but is intended to ease concerns over contaminated drinking water.
