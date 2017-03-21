Alabama to test all public schools' d...

Alabama to test all public schools' drinking water for lead contamination

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Alabama State Department of Education is moving forward with plans to test the drinking water in all of the roughly 1,500 pre-K through 12th grade public schools in the state for lead content within the next three years. The testing is not required by state or federal law, but is intended to ease concerns over contaminated drinking water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... 15 hr Wondering 21
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Mon Samuel-7g-Jackson 48
News Saudi billionaire prince: Women should be allow... Mar 15 Texxy 1
Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07) Mar 13 aks379 3
News The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats Mar 13 T-BOS 16
Girls Volleyball Team Mar 9 Nikki 2
News Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu... Mar 5 Cordwainer Trout 3
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,655 • Total comments across all topics: 279,727,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC