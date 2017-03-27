Alabama students face arrest when caught with marijuana at school
"No kid should have to pay for the rest of their life for having a joint or a blunt at school." Though many states are softening their stance on how marijuana is viewed and handled in the criminal justice system, count Alabama out for now.
