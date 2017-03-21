Alabama sheriff loaned $150,000 of inmate food money to bankrupt, corrupt car lot: Records
Sheriff Franklin acknowledges that the money she loaned that business came from funds removed from the Peoples Bank Food Account Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin did use money from the jail's inmate food fund to loan $150,000 to a now-bankrupt used car dealership, her attorneys said in court records. Franklin's attorneys made that statement in a response to a motion filed by the Southern Center of Human Rights that said the sheriff needs to show why she shouldn't be held in contempt of a 2009 federal consent order.
Read more at Alabama Live.
