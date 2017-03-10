Alabama Senate passes driver's licens...

Alabama Senate passes driver's license office bill

13 hrs ago

The Alabama Senate has passed a bill requiring driver's license offices in the state to open at least one day a week. Sanders says a similar bill passed both the Senate and the House last year but was not signed by Gov. Robert Bentley.

