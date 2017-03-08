Alabama senate considers $775 million bond for 3 new prisons
Alabama's Senate Judiciary Committee approved a slightly less ambitious prison construction plan on Thursday, one that would build up to three new prisons and renovate others, including the state's troubled prison for women. The new plan authorizes a $775 million bond issue to pay for it all.
