Alabama Senate committee approves $6.4 billion education budget
An Alabama Senate committee today adopted a $6.4 billion education budget that mostly maintains the previous budget for higher education but adds $46 million more for the state's K-12 schools. Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said one of the reasons K-12 saw the increase is because insurance costs for education employees ended up being $10 million lower than anticipated in the Governor's budget, allowing more money to be put into the state's 138 public school districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|9
|Black gonna be majority in Alabama (May '07)
|Mar 13
|aks379
|3
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Mar 13
|T-BOS
|16
|Girls Volleyball Team
|Mar 9
|Nikki
|2
|Trump Cites Photo Of Schumer, Putin Eating Donu...
|Mar 5
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC