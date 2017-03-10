Alabama Senate committee approves $6....

Alabama Senate committee approves $6.4 billion education budget

Read more: Alabama Live

An Alabama Senate committee today adopted a $6.4 billion education budget that mostly maintains the previous budget for higher education but adds $46 million more for the state's K-12 schools. Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said one of the reasons K-12 saw the increase is because insurance costs for education employees ended up being $10 million lower than anticipated in the Governor's budget, allowing more money to be put into the state's 138 public school districts.

