Alabama ranks as 16th worst state for drunk driving

12 hrs ago Read more: WAAY

BackgroundChecks.org compiled data from the Centers for Disease Control , the Department of Transportation and Mother's Against Drunk Driving and found Alabama is ranked in the top 20 worst states for drunk driving. "I've had a couple of friends killed from DUIs, I've seen several people injured from DUIs, I just don't agree with it, I don't condone it, said Meagher, "If you're going to drink and drive then you should suffer the penalty."

